The age of eligibility to book a COVD-19 vaccination in BC has been lowered once again.

BC residents aged 60 and older, or born in 1961 and earlier, can now register for their vaccine. Indigenous peoples aged 18 and older and people who are clinically vulnerable can book their vaccines as well. These people can book three ways:

online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html

Through a call centre between 7 AM and 7 PM, seven days a week at 1-833-838-2323

Or at your nearest Service BC Location.

Over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.