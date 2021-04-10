The AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine is now available to adults between the ages of 55 and 65 in Quesnel.

Last week Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the AstraZeneca vaccine program would be extended outside of the Lower Mainland.

The AstraZeneca Vaccine is only available to those between the ages of 55-65, and these shots available are the first dose of a patient’s COVID-19 vaccine only. Quesnel’s AstraZeneca vaccines will be available at the Quesnel Walmart Pharmacy, and an appointment will need to be made before going to the pharmacy.