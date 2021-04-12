There have been a few delays with the construction of the new 52 million dollar Quesnel Junior School but it will be complete in the Spring of 2022.

School District 28 Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends has this update.

“The school project has been coming along, we started it last September. We have now got the foundations in, the steel beams have been stood up, the beams for the gymnasium have gone in. So it’s really exciting, it’s really starting to take shape and look like a building.’

Woollends added that the project is on budget and on time at this point in time.

When the new Quesnel Junior School opens in September 2022 it will have the capacity to hold 550 students and will be the first new school in Quesnel since 1997.

Woollends says the new school will not only provide more space for the number of students they have, but it will also offer many other benefits that will come with it.