After two years of training and studying, 8 members of the 100 Mile Fire Rescue received their NFPA 1001 Fire Fighting 1 and 2 certificates.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said all their hard work and dedication over that period of time really paid off for them and the department.

“So hundreds of hours that these firefighters put in their time and effort that is our standard within this particular department, and we’re very, very pleased and excited that 8 of our paid-on-call members achieved this fantastic level and that brings our department up to more than half of our members at that level so it’s a professional qualification and we’re very proud of them.”

Hollander added that during the hundreds of hours they put in, these members studied and took tests, and had to practice fire fighting skills like car fires, structure fires, and dealing with hazardous materials.

Hollander said all firefighters that receive the NFPA 1001 Fire Fighting 1 and 2 certificates can continue on to career departments in larger cities anywhere in the country.