(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC’s COVID-19 case count continues to escalate as the province saw 1,262 new cases, just shy of the record of 1,293 cases set yesterday.

Northern Health accounted for about 6% of the new cases, after seeing 79, and Interior Health accounted for 10% after seeing 132.

There are now 9,574 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 105 active Variant of Concern (VOC) cases.

Of the active cases, 332 people are battling the virus in the hospital, while 102 people are in ICU.

Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in BC, while 87,606 people are fully vaccinated with a second dose.

There are 15,673 people under active public health monitoring across the province, and 98,336 people have recovered.

Two more people have passed away in BC, as the provincial death toll rises to 1,495.

“Bending the rules only delays our ability to put the pandemic behind us, so let’s ensure we are not looking for exceptions to the orders we have in place, but rather looking to how we can help each other to stay small, stay local and stay strong in the face of COVID-19,” stated Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN:

(6,409) +79 Northern Health

(9,306) + 132 Interior Health

(27,211) + 358 Vancouver Coastal Health

(66,767) + 638 Fraser Health

(3,870) +54 Island Health