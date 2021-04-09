The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has filed a report recommending charges in a police pursuit that took place in Williams Lake on May 31st, 2020.

According to the IIO, on the night in question, RCMP officers responded to a report of a man the caller indicated was intoxicated, in significant emotional distress, and had left the residence on a motorbike. Police found the man and tried to speak with him, but he left on the motorbike. Police followed the man, and an interaction occurred between the motorbike and the police vehicle a short time later. The man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After reviewing the evidence, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC has determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences related to the use of a police vehicle. The IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

The BC Prosecution Service has to be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest in order to approve any charges.