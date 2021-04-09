The Labour Force Survey for March showed BC added thirty-five thousand jobs last month marking 11 consecutive months of job gains.

How well did the Cariboo do?

We asked Statistics Canada’s Vincent Ferrao, Analyst for the Labour Force Survey.

“This March we had 85,000 people working and a year ago there were about 80,000.”

Ferrao said the numbers were also encouraging for the Cariboo when it came to the unemployment rate.

“The unemployment rate was 6.8 percent in March and a year ago it was 8.8 percent.”

On a year over year basis, Ferrao said the sectors that saw an increase were education, Health Care, and Public Administration.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economy Recovery and Innovation, said “While this report is another sign our approach to an innovative, sustainable and inclusive economic recovery is working, some sectors are still struggling and we are not out of the woods yet.”

Kahlon added “We fully recognize many sectors like the hospitality and fitness industry are hurting. That’s why our government acted quickly to implement the new Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant for those operations that were suddenly impacted by the new orders.”