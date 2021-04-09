The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who may have information on a mischief incident that happened at a local coffee shop.

Police say they received a report Wednesday morning that someone had defecated on the walls and floor in a stall in the men’s washroom in the coffee shop.

Two men were seen entering the men’s washroom separately before the incident was discovered.

Williams Lake Staff Sargent Del Byron says they are releasing the photos of both men in an effort to identify them, as they may have information about the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 and cite file 2021-2567 if can identify either or both of these men.