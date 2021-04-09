BC motorists are on track to receive their COVID-19 rebate cheque from ICBC by the end of this month.

All 2.86 million cheques are expected to be mailed for those who are eligible.

Two weeks ago, the auto insurer began mailing small batches of rebate cheques.

As of yesterday (Thursday), approximately 940,000 cheques have been issued.

This large mailout, originally scheduled to begin March 15th, was delayed due to a cyberattack on the vendor.

Most customers who had vehicles insured between April 1st and Sept. 30th of last year are receiving a rebate averaging $190 per policy.