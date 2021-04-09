100 Mile House RCMP is asking the public for assistance in a child exploitation investigation involving a teacher at a local high school.

Police say Vincent Collins, 33, was arrested on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. According to RCMP, Collins has been charged with one count of child exploitation, which is alleged to have occurred with a female youth.

“Immediately upon learning of the allegation on the evening of April 7th, 2021, officers commenced a fast-moving investigation which resulted in the arrest early yesterday morning”, 100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson says, “we have been closely engaged with the school administration and School District 27 who is supporting our investigation.”

100 Mile House RCMP say they are releasing this information in an effort to identify anyone with additional information and in the interest of public safety.

Collins remains in police custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and cite file 2021-1154.