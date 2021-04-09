Williams Lake Tim Horton’s will be showing their appreciation to a number of organizations who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-Owner, John Sharman, said this is the second year for this event where their coffee truck will be making over 9 different community stops today to donate coffee and baked goods.

“This is the second time our coffee truck has been coming to town and it’s part of the Tim’s for Good benefit that we’re doing all across Canada. The trucks are going across the country and we’re trying to visit different places within each of the communities that we have restaurants and just say thank you to not only front line workers but also some of the folks you might not think about.”

Last year Tim Hortons donated more than 1.7 million coffees, along with food and treats to organizations across Canada and visited every hospital from coast to coast

Sharman said they know all of these groups have been instrumental in keeping our community operating and safe during these extremely difficult times.

“Everybody’s trying to do their best to stay open during these difficult times as are we, and I know it’s not always easy as every day brings a new challenge and we have the opportunity to give them something just to say thank you and that’s what we’d like to do.”

Last week Tim Horton’s coffee truck made the rounds in Quesnel and 100 Mile House