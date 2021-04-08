As of Thursday afternoon, seniors aged 65 and older can book their COVID-19 vaccinations in BC. Indigenous people aged 18 and older, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can also book their vaccinations.

In both Northern and Interior Health, vaccine appointments can be booked online, in-person at the nearest Service BC location, or by phone. The number for booking in Interior Health is 1-833-838-2323, and Northern Health’s booking number is 1-844-255-7555. Both lines are open between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM seven days a week.

Starting on Monday, April 12, vaccinations will start taking place at the Community Hall in 100 Mile House, and Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake.

In Quesnel, a clinic is will run from April 12th to 16th at GR Baker Memorial Hospital.

For the latest vaccination information, visit the websites for Northern Health and Interior Health.