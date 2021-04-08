192 projects across BC have received funding to address racism and discrimination through the BC Multiculturalism Grants program, 3 of those projects are in the Cariboo.

The province has provided a $944,000 boost to the grant funding for 2020-21, raising the total amount of money available to $1.2 million. Priority for the grants was given to projects addressing anti-Indigenous, anti-Asian, and anti-Black racism.

Three of the projects receiving funding are in the Cariboo.

In 100 Mile House, the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Society will receive $4,500 to create a traditional First Nation decorated Archway in Peter Skene Ogden Secondary to recognize the territory of the Tseqcenemc, the unceded traditional lands of the people of Canim Lake on Secwepemculecw, (lands of the Shuswap people).

The other two projects in the Cariboo are in Williams Lake.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society will receive $5,000 for a project: Exploring Asian Culture in the Cariboo. In this project, participants will learn about Asian culture, such as food, celebrations and art, and local Asian people who have the opportunity to be leaders within the program through sharing knowledge, and benefit from increased community understanding and acceptance.

The Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council will be receiving $9,942 for Cultural Safety in Health Services. For this project, urban primary workers will work with the reserve community of Ulkatcho to learn about Indigenous perspectives on health care.