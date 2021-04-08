Those pursuing their dreams of teaching in Northern BC will have another option for their education.

Pending approval, the University of Northern BC (UNBC) will offer a revitalized Bachelor of Education program at the South-Central campus in Quesnel. The program builds on one that has been delivered at UNBC’s Northwest Campus in Terrace for over a decade. Students in Quesnel will take part in learning in a split cohort with students at the Northwest campus in Terrace.

Quesnel Campus Development Liasion and Operations Manager Eric Schwenger says half of the lessons will come from Terrace and the other half will come from Quesnel, and the lessons coming from the other campus will be delivered virtually. “That will allow us to stabilize the demand for the program,” Schwenger explains, “by splitting up the cohort like that we’ll have a lot of flexibility as far as what our enrollments look like and how often we can offer the program.”

Schwenger says there won’t be much of a difference in terms of the curriculum when compared to other programs, but the biggest difference is being able to hold the program in Quesnel. “It’s a little bit closer to home for students who might have to travel up to Prince George or down to Vancouver or Kelowna for a program like this,” Schwenger says.

Schwenger says applications received by May 1st will be given first consideration, but the deadline for applications is June 1st.