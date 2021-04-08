The BC Wildfire Service will be helping the Village of Clinton Volunteer Fire Department conduct a 13-hectare prescribed burn north of the village and west and Highway 97.

It will be happening sometime between April 8th and 30th and the exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions.

Firefighters will be closely monitoring this fire at all times which is being done to reduce the amount of wood debris and other combustible materials in grassland and open forest areas to help slow the spread of wildfires.

This prescribed burn will also provide firefighters with a safer work environment during any future wildfire operations in the area.