The 100 Mile House Wranglers got a lot of hometown support for their first-ever Secret Silent Art Auction.

Bruce Madu, a Director of the Wrangler’s Board said the month-long fundraiser was very successful and was a win-win for everyone who was involved with it.

“It did what we had hoped for besides helping the Wranglers, it helped out the artists, especially the new ones to get some exposure, and of course had people going to the various businesses to have a look at the artwork.”

When all the counting was done, Madu said the auction raised a little over five thousand dollars and the Easter Drive Thru Barbecue that was held this past Saturday brought in over 26-hundred dollars.

Madu explained how they plan to spend the money raised from both events.

“It’ll start being used for purchasing equipment for the next season if we’re allowed to have one.”

If the art community is still on board with being involved in another art auction Madu said they will certainly put another one on next year.

Madu added that Wrangler volunteers plan to hold another fundraiser over the May long weekend.