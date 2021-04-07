The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to stay low in the Cariboo.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there was just one case each in the Cariboo/Chilcotin, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House local health regions between March 28th and April 3rd for a total of 3 cases.

This is a decrease from the previous week when 5 new cases were reported in the Cariboo. Between March 21st and 27th, there were 2 cases in the 100 Mile House and Quesnel regions, and 1 in the Cariboo/Chilcotin region.