Three wildfires were discovered near Alexis Creek on Tuesday.

Wildfire Information Officer Helena Marken says the fires were discovered near Alexis Creek. Marken says two of the fires have been put out, and the third is under control. “That means the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire”, Marken explains. She says the fire is around 5.4 hectares in size.

Marken says there was another fire over the weekend that BC Wildfire assisted with. “It was an interface fire, BC Wildfire was able to ensure the fire did not leave the immediate area,” Marken explains, “BC Wildfire does not have the equipment or training necessary to fight structure fires, so we worked on the area surrounding to contain it.”