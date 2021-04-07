The Provincial Government is reminding drivers to keep their winter tires on a little longer.

Acting Executive Director of Engineering Services for the Ministry of Transportation Kenedee Ludwar says the regulation was extended to April 30th in corridors that experience winter weather conditions beyond March 31st. “We looked at corridors that were getting snow in high mountain passes”, Ludwar says. The regulation was extended two years ago.

The Ministry of Transportation recommends drivers ensure their vehicle is equipped with the mountain/snowflake or the mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated roads. Tires must also be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

In the Cariboo, Highways 97, 20, 24, and 26 have been designated as winter tire/chain routes until April 30th. A full list of highways designated can be found here.