The City of Williams Lake has hired longtime community member Silvia Dubray to be their Well-being and Community Safety Coordinator.

An educator with over three decades of experience, Mrs. Dubray brings with her a wealth of professional knowledge and strong community relationships

Mayor Walt Cobb said, “We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Dubray on board as the City’s Well-being and Safety Coordinator to strengthen linkages among community and government organizations.”

Cobb said the position was created after receiving a lot of inquiries from several organizations, particularly non-profits and crisis and counseling, and victim services, and mental health, about the need to have some kind of coordination among the groups when it comes to mental stress due to COVID.

“With the funding, we got from the Provincial Government we decided to put some of it into a position to help coordinate all those agencies so that they have a way of coordinating their efforts and making sure that if the need be nobody’s going to fall through the cracks.”

In a news release from the City Cobb said “There is an urgent need for mental health and safety supports in Williams Lake, as well as surrounding communities, and having a coordinated approach will help those most vulnerable.”