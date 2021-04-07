Vaccine appointments now available for those 70+ in B.C.
COVID Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization program continues, and as of today (Wednesday), the age limit has been lowered to those 70 and older.
Anyone born in or before 1951 can register to book an appointment online or by phone here.
Registration is also open for Indigenous Peoples 18 and up, as well as clinically extremely vulnerable individuals.
As of noon, 305,401 people have registered online and by phone, says Health Minister Adrian Dix on Twitter.
After you register, you will receive a notification when an appointment is available.