B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization program continues, and as of today (Wednesday), the age limit has been lowered to those 70 and older.

Anyone born in or before 1951 can register to book an appointment online or by phone here.

Registration is also open for Indigenous Peoples 18 and up, as well as clinically extremely vulnerable individuals.

As of noon, 305,401 people have registered online and by phone, says Health Minister Adrian Dix on Twitter.

As of Noon today we have made progress registering and booking appointments with the new tools launched yesterday and are now expanding to 70+ bookings. Online registrations: 274,276

Phone registrations: 31,125

Total registrations: 305,401 Total booked appointments: 38,119 — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) April 7, 2021

After you register, you will receive a notification when an appointment is available.