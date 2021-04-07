Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one step closer to being expanded and renovated as Graham Design Builders LP has been selected as the project proponent.

“The selection of a proponent is a big milestone as we are even closer to getting work started on this important hospital expansion and renovation,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This project will modernize the hospital and enable our government to deliver enhanced services for people in Williams Lake and across the Cariboo-Chilcotin.”

Graham Designers LP was selected from a shortlist of three teams to finalize the design of the project. Stantec Architecture Ltd. and Stantec Consulting Ltd. will be joining the design team as well.

The redevelopment of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital will take place in two phases. Phase 1 is a three-storey addition to the hospital campus, and Phase 2 will be renovations to the existing facility. The project will include a new emergency department and medical-surgical unit, expanded ambulatory care and maternal and women’s health units the addition of a mental health and substance-use inpatient unit, a multi-purpose gathering room, and space for the University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine program. New parking stalls will also be added.

The $217.75 million cost of the project will be shared between the provincial government and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.