The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations says the recommended four months between COVID-19 vaccine doses is still safe for Canadians.

Last month, NACI released an emergency recommendation to extend the time between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 16 weeks while vaccine supply is limited.

NACI says second doses should be offered as soon as possible, especially for those at high risk of serious COVID-related complications, but only after all eligible populations have been offered first doses.

NACI adds that as vaccine deliveries ramp up, the interval between the first and second doses is expected to be cut shorter.