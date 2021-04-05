As daily case counts continue to surge, B.C. has reported 1,889 COVID-19 test positives in two days.

From Saturday to Sunday 999 cases were reported and from Sunday to Monday a further 890 cases were found.

“These periods are in addition to April 1 to 2, when we reported 1,018 cases, and April 2 and 3, when we reported 1,072 cases. Those figures were provisional and have since been confirmed as 1,074 cases over April 1 to 2 and 1,077 cases over April 2 to 3,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Combined, this results in a four-day case count of 4,040 new cases, for a total of 104,061 cases in British Columbia to date.

Meanwhile, there are 8490 active cases of the virus, 318 people are in hospital, and 96 are in ICU.

11989 people are under active public health monitoring, and a further 94,806 people who tested positive have recovered.

Breakdown:

Northern – +95

Vancouver Coastal – +579

Fraser – + 986

Island – +100

Interior – +129

Since the beginning of the month, there have been 916 new cases of a COVID-19 variant of concern.

588 of the 3559 are active.

Variant breakdown:

B.1.1.7 – 2771

B.1.351 – 51

P.1 – 737

23 people have died since April 1, the provincial death toll is now 1,486.

On the vaccine front, almost 894,000 people have received their first dose.

Roughly 87,000 people have received two doses.