Booking a vaccine online will soon be as easy as one, two, three for eligible adults in B.C.

The Province will be moving to Phase 3 of the COVID-19 Immunization Plan tomorrow (Tuesday).

There are three steps to register to book your vaccine appointment:

Register when it is your turn and get a confirmation code

Book a vaccine appointment when you get an email, text, or phone call telling you you are eligible to book, based on your age.

Then, visit a vaccine clinic and roll up your sleeve!

Starting at 8 am tomorrow, people born in 1950 and earlier (71 and older), Indigenous peoples 18 and older, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable may register to book their vaccine appointment through the Province’s new ‘Get Vaccinated’ system:

Online here, available in 12 languages

By telephone at 1 833 838-2323, in 140 languages

In person at your nearest Service BC

Those booking online will need to provide their first and last name, birth date, postal code, personal health number, email and/or cell phone number.

To preserve system capacity, please wait until your age cohort is called to register, however, residents are encouraged to check in regularly.

People aged 55 to 65 on the Lower Mainland continue to be eligible to book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at a participating pharmacy near them.

More news to expand B.C.’s AstraZeneca program through pharmacies in other regions will come in the days ahead.

To date, nearly 770,000 eligible British Columbians – or one in six – have received their first dose of vaccine, and more than 87,000 have received their second dose.

If B.C.’s vaccine supply is delivered as scheduled, everyone in B.C. who is eligible for the vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of June.