She has volunteered for both Williams Lake Minor Hockey and Youth Soccer Associations, Williams Lake Stampeders, and many other community groups.

Now Sherry Yonkman finds herself as the new Executive Director of the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association.

Yonkman brings to her new position a strong administrative background as well as an incredible commitment to community service and explained why she wanted to take on this new role.

“The job is really interesting. I get to be really creative and I get to work with all these great community partners and every day is completely different so I think when I was applying that was the hook. It’s an interesting job to do.”

Although this position is something new for her, Yonkman is already working on a couple of projects in her short time on the job and talks about one of them.

“It’s an interactive project called Community Is. I sort of took an idea that was presented by Melissa at the Stampede Association and I’m working out how it’s going to go forward but I’m kinda excited about that, it’s just another creative way of trying to get people to engage with the downtown.”

Yonkman said she was surprised when given the role of Executive Director for the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association and that she has a good team to learn from to help her along the way.

“Stefanie Hendrickson has stepped in, she use to be the Executive Director until she moved away, and she’s been fabulous. She’s taken a lot of time to show me the ropes teaching me how things are approached and what I need to do.”