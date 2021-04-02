Cariboo residents planning a spring cleanup around their homes over the long weekend can take advantage of the summer hours now in effect at Cariboo Regional District manned transfer stations or landfills.

Tara Grady, Supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the Cariboo Regional District said the transfer stations will be open one more day a week than they were in the winter.

“Some of them have extended hours as well to take advantage of more daylight as the summer progresses. We will be open throughout the Easter weekend, the sites are only closed on Christmas and New Years’ day stats so there should be lots of access for people if they’re looking to utilize the sites.”

Grady reminds anyone planning to visit a manned transfer station to follow all of the COVID-19 protocols that are in place.

“If you’re outside keep your distance from other site users and staff, wear a mask, don’t congregate together especially around any of the recycling areas or the share sheds if they’re open. Share sheds are limited to one person at a time, and we’re also requesting that people limit the number of items that they bring into the share sheds so that they’re not overwhelmed and absolutely no clothing at this time.”

Grady added Summer Hours will be in effect until September 30th and to find a manned transfer station or landfill near you to check the CRD’s website.