(From the files of Catherine Garrett MYPGNow.com staff)

B.C. is reporting five deaths and 832 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday).

Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says 39 new cases are in Northern Health and 42 in the Interior Health Region.

Across the province, there are now 100,880 total infections, as the death toll climbs to 1463.

296 people are in hospital and 79 in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, over 787,000 people have received a dose, roughly 87,000 of which are second shots.

Addressing concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was reassessed after reports of rare blood clots, Henry says anyone who is at 20 days post-vaccine is no longer at risk.

“It (the vaccine) is much safer than COVID-19,” said Henry during Thursday’s briefing.