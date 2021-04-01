Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been reduced to Level 1 in response to a landslide near Frizzi Road.

The EOC was activated at Level 2 in response to the initial slide near Frizzi Road and North Mackenzie Avenue on Tuesday, March 30th.

The City says there does not appear to be any further movement, and the EOC has been reduced to Level 1 because of that.

City crews are continuing to monitor the area, and a contingency plan is in place if the slide begins to get worse or threaten a nearby sanitary line.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice, and the city will provide updates as they become available.