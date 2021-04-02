The Provincial Government is investing over $5 million to help reduce the risk of wildfires in community forests, $1.5 million of which is coming to the Cariboo.

The BC Community Forest Association will distribute the money to 15 community forests around the province, providing funds for 44 Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction (CLWRR) projects. There are three community forests in the Cariboo receiving a share of $1,479,824:

Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development Roly Russell says the province is excited to have the injection of funds into community forest partnerships. “It’s going to fund a whole array of projects all around reducing wildfire risk,” Russell says, “there’s a whole breadth of projects including more traditional fuel management, planning and treatment in crown lands forests around communities, as well as things like prescribed fires and planning and operating those, as well as risk reduction activity around critical infrastructure. That might be things like a radio repeater or a weather station or an air tanker base.”

