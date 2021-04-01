There was a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The BCCDC’s most recent map shows there was 1 new case of COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin between March 21st and 27th, one less than the week before.

The Quesnel and 100 Mile House local health regions each had two new cases last week. Quesnel had one case, and 100 Mile House had two the week before.

Overall there were five new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week. This is a slight increase of three from between March 14th and 20th.