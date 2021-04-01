Entry-level training will become mandatory for Class 1 drivers in BC starting in October.

The mandatory entry-level training (MELT) will become a pre-requisite for for Class 1 road testing starting on October 21st, 2021. The program will include some of the best practices from around Canada, and also practices for mountainous geography and diverse driving conditions to ensure commercial drivers are prepared for BC’s highway network.

“Mandatory training for those operating the largest vehicles on our roads will improve safety across B.C.,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. “MELT is a vital step to furthering the success our province has seen in reducing traffic fatalities in recent years.”

The MELT will stipulate a minimum number of practical hours behind the wheel, in-yard hours, and theoretical instruction hours.