100 Mile House is one of 32 communities that received funding through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative.

Mayor Mitch Campsall said they were given $210,000 for South Cariboo Visitor Centre improvements which include a public washroom facility and business signboards.

“We apply for grants for just about anything and everything we can just to get extra’s for the community. We’ve been quite lucky this year, we’ve gotten a lot of different funding for different things, this is one of the bigger ones and this just great.”

Campsall said the washroom facility will be constructed in 2022 and that they are going to start this Spring to get some of the stuff done this year and the rest will be done in the following year.

Campsall added that the projects will not only enhance the Visitor Centre but the community as well.

The Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative is one of 3 infrastructure investment programs for tourism as part of BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.