The Cariboo Regional District’s Offices and Libraries will remain open, but residents are asked to call before visiting the office.

CRD Communications Manager Chris Keam says all CRD services are currently available, but not all staff is currently working at the office, and some are working from home. Keam says the CRD is asking residents to call the CRD office at 250-392-3351 ahead of their visit for their own convenience. “It may well be that if you have online access, that we have forms and applications that you can fill out online and you don’t have to come down at all,” Keam explains, “But if you do need to come down, we recommend you give us a call first to make sure someones going to be here to answer your questions.”

Keam says all of the library’s services are still available as well, and there will be a curbside service added for the library.

Appointments can be made at CRD buildings if necessary.