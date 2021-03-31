Calls for service in the Williams Lake RCMP Jurisdiction are down in 2021 as opposed to 2020.

In Inspector Jeff Pelley’s Police Commission Report delivered to the Committee of the Whole, it was reported that there were 1397 calls for police service between January 1st and February 28th this year. In that timeframe in 2020, there were 1634 calls for service. Overall, that is a 13% reduction in calls for service in 2021.

Certain types of calls are trending downwards this year, however, a few have increased.