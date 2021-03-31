Calls for police service down in Williams Lake compared to last year: Police Commission Report
File Photo - Williams Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Jeff Pelley. (Photo by MyCaribooNow.com)
Calls for service in the Williams Lake RCMP Jurisdiction are down in 2021 as opposed to 2020.
In Inspector Jeff Pelley’s Police Commission Report delivered to the Committee of the Whole, it was reported that there were 1397 calls for police service between January 1st and February 28th this year. In that timeframe in 2020, there were 1634 calls for service. Overall, that is a 13% reduction in calls for service in 2021.
Certain types of calls are trending downwards this year, however, a few have increased.
- Assault with Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm; 4 offences in 2021, 9 in 2020
- Auto theft; 9 offences in 2021, 37 in 2020
- Theft from Motor Vehicles; 19 offences in 2021, 65 in 2020
- Break and Enter to Businesses; 5 incidents in 2021, 6 in 2020
- Break and Enter to Residences; 16 offences in 2021, 8 in 2020
- Robbery Offences; 3 in 2021, 2 in 2020
- Assaults; 41 offences in 2021, 29 in 2020
- Mischief; 94 offences in 2021, 134 in 2020
- Fraud; 31 offences in 2021, 34 in 2020
- CDSA Drug Possession; 16 offences in 2021, 20 in 2020
- CDSA Drug Trafficking; 9 offences in 2021, 13 in 2020
- Collisions; 58 incidents in 2021, 52 in 2020
- Impaired offences; 28 offences in 2021, 21 in 2020