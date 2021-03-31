Following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health order amendments made on Monday (March 29, 2021) both the City of Williams Lake and Quesnel announced yesterday (Tuesday) some COVID-19 restrictions.

At the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Facility, both aquatics and dryland indoor low-intensity group fitness classes have been suspended until further notice.

The weight room is still available for individual workouts and personal training sessions, and facility users are to wear a mask at all times while in the weight room except when on cardio equipment.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake canceled all indoor group fitness classes until further notice.

City staff will contact all individuals who pre-registered for indoor adult group fitness programs and a full refund will be provided

The following approved recreation and fitness activities will continue at the Complex in Williams Lake

Public swim and public skate (approved individual/family bubble activities)

Indoor individual workouts, and workouts with a personal trainer.

Youth programming (21 and under) both indoor and outdoor.

Outdoor fitness, both low intensity and high intensity.