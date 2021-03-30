Quesnel, Williams Lake, the South Cariboo Regional Airport at 108 Mile and the Anahim Lake airports will all be getting money to help them stay open and provide essential transportation services.

“Our government is working to keep vital services operating during this unprecedented time, and this funding will help British Columbians – especially those in rural areas of the province – have a safe and reliable way to travel to essential appointments,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We know inter-city bus companies and regional airports were in critical need of funding to keep their operations going during COVID-19. With this investment, inter-city buses and regional airports will now have the funding they need to continue operating and serving people.”

The Province has issued a one-time investment of $16.5 million for regional airports to support operations between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Quesnel and Williams Lake will receive $360,000, while the 108 and Anahim Lake airports will get $180,000.

Flemming says the idea is that the funding will help operators recover from this challenging time and build back even stronger.