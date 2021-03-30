The City of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 2 in response to a minor landslide.

EOC Director Erick Peterson says the landslide is in the vicinity of Frizzi Road and North Mackenzie Avenue. Peterson says around 10 thousand cubic metres of material fell over the bank, causing damage to a nearby storm drainage line. he says there is a sanitary line nearby that is currently not affected but is at risk.

The city says there is currently no risk to any properties and stakeholders have been notified. The city is working with Emergency Management BC to address the situation as it evolves.

The City of Williams Lake will provide updates as they become available.