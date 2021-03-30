More results of 100 Mile House’s Economic Development Survey have been made public, and residents have strong opinions on the job market.

81% of respondents in the South Cariboo said the creation and retention of jobs was either very or extremely important, and 68% of respondents said the availability of jobs was a weakness.

In terms of companies, 76% of respondents felt new companies opening was very or extremely important, and 72% agreed that ensuring existing companies were stable and expanding in the community and region was a very or extremely important economic goal.

The theme of job creation continued with 53% agreeing that keeping young skilled workers was a weakness, and 48% said changes within the forest industry was a weakness.

Respondents said three areas of work had the highest potential for regional growth. They are (in order) tourism, construction, and health and public service.

The top three reasons for choosing to live in 100 Mile House were (in order) quality of life, grew up in the region, and affordable cost of living.

The District of 100 Mile House will continue to analyze and release the remaining data from the responses of the Economic Development Survey.

It was reported on March 17th, 2021, that 414 residents of 100 Mile House and the surrounding area responded to the survey.