A fatal avalanche in the Eureka Peak snowmobile area has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said yesterday (March 29) afternoon at 4 South Cariboo Search and Rescue were notified of an avalanche in that area where it was reported that one person was deceased.

At 6:52 pm the Williams Lake RCMP was notified.

“a 37-year-old man was with a group of snowmobilers when the avalanche happened, “Saunderson said, “and sadly, the man was buried in the snow.”

SAR attended in a helicopter finding the site completely buried and were unable to set down, Saunderson said, they did detect a transponder and spoke with witnesses.

Williams Lake RCMP spoke with Sar and learned that the site was currently not safe for anyone to access.

Sar hopes to attend the scene, however, weather and conditions may affect their ability to at this time.

Saunderson said “We respectfully ask that the public stay clear of the area as there is the possibility that Avalanche Control measures will take place. “