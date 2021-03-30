A Covid-19 immunization clinic gets underway at the south end of G.R. Baker Hospital on Tuesday and will run through April 10th.

Eryn Collins, the Regional Manager of Media Relations and Public Affairs at Northern Health, says there are a few things people can do to be prepared.

“We do ask that people have their Care Card with them or other ID, realizing that their identification will have been verified when they made the appointment, but we also need to be able to ensure that it’s you that has arrived for your booked appointment. We also need people to remember that they need to wear acceptable clothing, a shirt that they can push the sleeve up on easily, in an effort to not have you need to remove more clothing than necessary while you’re in the clinic.”

Collins says like all Northern Health facilities, the clinic will also be scent free, as some people are sensitive to those kinds of things.

She says they also don’t want people there that don’t feel well.

“If you are sick, please do stay home and rebook your appointment for a later date. There are COVID screeners at the clinics and anyone who presents and isn’t feeling quite well will be asked to leave and rebook an appointment for a later date.”

According to the Northern Health website, appointments take about ten minutes and patients will be asked to stay for about 15 minutes after their shots.

Clinics have been underway since March 15th in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Those 73 and older, born in 1948 or before that, are now eligible to book a vaccine appointment with the call centre.

Indigenous residents 55 and older can also call.

The call centres in both Northern Health and Interior Health are open seven days a week from 7 am until 7 pm.