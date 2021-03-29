The doors to the Food Hub will open next month, but registration to actually use the space on Marsh Drive in West Quesnel opened on Monday.

Amy Reid is the Manager of Economic Development and Tourism with the City.

Here, she describes how food processors can benefit from the Food Hub…

“The Food Hub is for food processors or food entrepreneurs who are wanting to move along the continuum of their food business. So if they are currently doing small batches and maybe selling to family and friends or selling at the Farmer’s Market, going into the Food Hub, they’d be able to expand their food processing, expand their capacity, have access to equipment that might be too expensive to purchase on their own”