According to the BC Wildfire Service, now is a good time to ‘Fire Smart’ the home.

According to BC Wildfire Service Information Officer, homeowners who take the time to implement the recommended Fire Smart guidelines greatly increase the probability of their homes surviving a wildfire. Some of the guidelines Mack recommends include:

Remove combustible materials from within 1.5 metres of a home or structure

Avoid planting flammable plants between 1.5 and 10 metres from a home

Keeping lawns well-watered during wildfire season

Cleaning needles from gutters

Mack says more information can be found at firesmartbc.ca