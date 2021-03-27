The BC Government has set sectoral targets for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, making BC the first province to set sectoral targets covering emissions across the economy.

The targets have been established in multiple sectors, including transportation (27%-32%), industry (38%-43%), oil and gas (33%-38%), and buildings and communities (59%-64%), and is expressed as a range of five percentage points. The targets will be reviewed in 2025 with options to expand the number of sectors.

In addition, the province will also invest in projects to reduce emissions from the CleanBC Industry Fund. A new round of applications has been launched with temporary changes to increase the provincial share of funding up to 90% with a cap of $25 million.

The province is investing $33 million in 19 CleanBC Industry Fund projects.