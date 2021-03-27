Over 180 land-based projects are in the works to help BC workers and contractors get back to work.

The province has expanded the existing Forest Employment Program with an additional $12 million, allowing more workers and contractors in more communities to complete more projects.

The original Forest Employment Program was initiated in 2019 with $15 million towards land-based projects, creating opportunities for workers in the BC Interior affected by indefinite and permanent closures in the forest sector.

The forest Employment Program funds a wide range of projects including improving recreation sites and trails, forest services roads, wildlife areas, and wildfire safety.

A large number of projects have been completed or are ongoing. This includes the creation of an airport trail network that encourages people to reduce the risk of wildfires in their own properties in Quesnel.