A seniors discount is now optional for freshwater fishing licenses in BC’s.

Stacey Webb, Director of Marketing and Communications for Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC said this is something new that has been added to the licensing system for this season.

“Seniors, those 65 and older, still have the option to purchase the reduced rate fishing license for $5 or if they choose to, they can pay the $36 which is what everyone between the ages of 16 and 64 pays.’

Webb added the money from the license fee, whether it’s 36 or 5 dollars, still goes towards supporting recreational fishing.

“When you purchase your fishing license your helping fund the stocking program, we also fund research around recreational freshwater fishing as well as educational programs. In recent years we’ve been also spending money on improving fishing access so we’ve been funding on average six new docks per year.”

Nineteen percent of license purchases during the 2019-20 season were made by anglers 65 or older and while sales decreased slightly in that age group, Webb said they expect to see a rebound in the coming season.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC was created in 2003 as a private, not-for-profit organization, funded mainly through freshwater fishing license revenues.

In partnership with the Province of BC, the Society annually stocks six million trout, char, and kokanee in 800 BC lakes while also managing special hatchery programs for endangered species.