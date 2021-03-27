New medical equipment is coming to the South Cariboo because of the generosity of its citizens.

The goal for the Starry Nights Fundraiser this year was to build two new palliative care rooms. Brenda Devine says they had a great year, and had “a little bit of money left over.” That “little” bit of money was $31,000. Devine says the money will go towards new medical equipment in the South Cariboo, including:

4 chemo treatment chairs

2 Sara Steady Lifts for long term care

2 Vein Finders

2 Linen/organization carts

1 Bladder scanner with cart

1 chemo fridge

Devine says the South Cariboo Health Foundation is always accepting donations, even when fundraisers are not ongoing.