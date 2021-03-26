Interior Health says over 101,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the BC Interior.

The first dose administered in Interior Health was on December 22nd, and as of Friday afternoon, Interior Health says 101,156 doses have been administered since then.

“I am so proud of our teams who have simultaneously kept their focus on contact tracing and supporting people in self-isolation to slow the spread of COVID-19 while rolling out this COVID-19 immunization campaign,” IH CEO Susan Brown says.

Residents in Interior Health are asked to pay careful attention to eligibility dates and criteria.

As of Friday, March 26th, seniors born in or before 1947 or are 74 years of age and older, Aboriginal people born in 1966 or are 55 years of age and older, and Aboriginal Elders are now eligible to call to book an appointment for vaccination. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM seven days a week.

In 100 Mile House, vaccination appointments will take place at the South Cariboo Health Centre. In Williams Lake, vaccination appointments will take place at the Williams Lake Health Centre. A full list of clinics and vaccine information for Interior Health can be found on Interior Health’s website.

The same eligibility for vaccination applies in Northern Health. To call for an appointment in Northern Health, residents can call 1-844-255-7555 between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM seven days a week.

In Quesnel, appointments will take place at GR Baker Memorial Hospital. A full list of clinics and vaccine information for Northern Health can be found on Northern Health’s website.