The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, will be conducting the burning of piles of woody debris about 15 kilometers southwest of Nazko, near Fishpot and Coglistiko Lakes.

They will take place periodically between now and October 31, 2021, and smoke may be visible from Nazko and surrounding areas.

The project is being managed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and BC Wildfire Service personnel will assist with controlling and monitoring the burning.

The areas around Coglistiko Lake and Fishpot Lake were heavily damaged by the 2017 Plateau wildfire and contain high concentrations of standing dead trees.

The woodpiles were created when many of these dead trees were cut down to prepare for planting.

The Ministry said in a release that burning the piles will allow more trees to be planted in the cleared areas this spring and also decrease future fire hazards in the area.