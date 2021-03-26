(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

A Facebook group dedicated to searching for a boy that has been missing since Wednesday evening around 5:30 has been created.

The group has already garnered over 200 members.

Prince George Search and Rescue started the search in the Hixon area for 13-year-old Luke.

RCMP believes he could be headed Southbound on Highway 97.

According to the Quesnel Search and Rescue Service, multiple SARS teams including the Nechako team are helping with the search as well.

Police advise residents that Luke may not comprehend conversation at his own age level.

He is described as:

– White male

– 13 years old

– 4’0” (121 cm)

– Slim build

– Light brown/blond, curly hair

– Hazel eyes

He was last seen wearing:

– Green and yellow coat with duct tape on it

– Black hoodie

– Black pants

– Possibly carrying a ball of twine attached to his belt

– May have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with him containing extra clothes

PG RCMP Constable Jennifer Cooper says he might not be wearing the same clothes listed as he could be carrying an extra set of clothing with him.

Officers are urging anyone with information on Luke’s whereabouts to contact the RCMP.